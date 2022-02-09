UAE to lift gradually COVID-related restrictions - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:25 IST
The United Arab Emirates will to lift gradually restrictions imposed to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of infections and hospitalisations has gone down, the state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
Venues will be allowed to function at maximum capacity by mid-February, it said, citing the National Emergency Crisis Management Authority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Arab Emirates
Advertisement