Nykaa's profit after tax dips 57 pc to Rs 29 cr in Dec quarter

FSN E-commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, reported about a 57 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 29 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had registered a PAT of Rs 68.9 crore.

However, its consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2021 increased about 36 per cent to Rs 1,098.36 crore, from Rs 807.96 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Nykaa Executive Chairperson, MD and CEO Falguni Nayar said, ''We continue to be on a steady growth trajectory across both beauty and fashion businesses, with overall revenue growth of 65 per cent for the nine-month period year-on-year.'' Nayar added that growth in the beauty business accelerated in a relatively normalised COVID-19 environment, ''with a strong revival in the cosmetics category''.

Consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) of Nykaa grew 26 per cent sequentially on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 49 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 2043.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

''Our physical store network also experienced one of its strongest quarters ever and we continued opening new stores in line with our larger omnichannel vision.

''Marketing continues to be an area of investment for Nykaa, to re-acquire as well as recruit new consumers as a means to ensure stronger organic growth,'' Nayar said.

Beauty and personal care (BPC) GMV grew 32 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,533.3 crore in the December 2021 quarter, the company said.

Fashion GMV more than doubled to Rs 510 crore and contributed 25 per cent to the consolidated GMV during the reported quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)