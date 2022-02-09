Left Menu

India targets 1.2 billion ton coal production by 2023-24

India targets to increase coal production to 1.2 billion by 2023-24 and the government has implemented a number of steps including revenue share mechanism, rolling auction, and single window clearance to boost output, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:40 IST
India targets 1.2 billion ton coal production by 2023-24
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India targets to increase coal production to 1.2 billion by 2023-24 and the government has implemented a number of steps including revenue share mechanism, rolling auction, and single window clearance to boost output, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday. "Coal India Limited (CIL) has envisaged a coal production programme of one Billion Tonne from CIL mines," Joshi said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

According to the minister, Coal India Limited has taken a number of steps to achieve the target of augmentation of coal production capacity. CIL has identified 15 projects with a capacity of about 160 MTPA (Million Tonnes per Annum) to be operated by Mine Developer cum Operator mode.

CIL has taken steps to upgrade the mechanised coal transportation and loading system under 'First Mile Connectivity' projects. Other measures include capacity addition through special dispensation in Environment Clearance under clause 7(ii) of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 2006.

The Union government launched Single Window Clearance portal on 11.01.2021 for the coal sector to speed up the operationalisation of coal mines. It is a unified platform that facilitates grant of clearances and approvals required for starting a coal mine in India. Now, the complete process shall be facilitated through Single Window Clearance Portal, which will map not only the relevant application formats, but also process flow for grant of approvals or clearances, the minister noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022