305 cases booked for violations related to country of origin, expiry dates since Oct 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:47 IST
As many as 305 cases have been registered under the Legal Metrology Act for various violations of mandatory declarations, like country of origin and expiry dates, since October 16, 2020, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, ''As against violations of mandatory declarations under the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and the rules made thereunder like country of origin, expiry date, etc, 305 total cases have been booked for various violations from October 16, 2020, and February 3, 2022.'' Out of the 305 cases, 281 cases pertain to grievances related to the country of origin.

The minister also informed that 15 notices have been sent to e-commerce entities and sellers so far for selling non-standard pressure cookers online.

''In order to protect the rights of consumers as a class, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to such e-commerce entities which were found to be selling pressure cookers in violation to the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020,'' Choubey said.

To ensure conformity to the standard and protect consumers from sub-standard goods, the Centre is empowered to direct compulsory use of standard marks under Section 16(1) of BIS Act, 2016.

The quality control order (QCO) for the domestic pressure cooker came into force on February 1, 2021, and QCO for helmets came into force on June 1, 2021.

BIS has also issued three notices for the violation of the QCO for pressure cookers and two notices for violation of the QCO for helmets.

