I-T Dept issues over Rs 1.67 lakh crore refunds till Feb 7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:51 IST
I-T Dept issues over Rs 1.67 lakh crore refunds till Feb 7
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of more than Rs 1.67 lakh crore to 1.87 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.48 crore refunds of Assessment year 2021-22 (fiscal ending March 2021) amounting to Rs 28,704.38 crore.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,67,048 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 7th February,2022,'' the I-T Department tweeted.

Personal income tax refunds of Rs 59,949 crore to 1.85 crore assessees have been made and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,07,099 crore have been issued in over 2.28 lakh cases.

