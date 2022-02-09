SKF India posts 31 pc decline in net profit to Rs 88.8 cr for Dec quarter

Mumbai, Feb 9 PTI) Swedish auto component maker SKF India has reported a steep 31 per cent year-on-year dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.79 crore for the December 2021 quarter, impacted by inflationary pressure and supply chain constraints.

It had posted a profit of Rs 128.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the financial year 2022-21, the company said in a statement.

The total revenue during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 983.18 crore as compared with Rs 827.24 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 18.85 per cent.

''We continued to manufacture at pre-COVID-19 levels and ensured a disciplined cost approach. With the continued recovery in demand, we registered consecutive highest revenue in the past two quarters,'' Manish Bhatnagar, managing director of SKF India Ltd, said.

SKF India's revenue grew 18 per cent and PAT was down by 31 per cent y-o-y in this quarter owing to short-term inflationary pressures and supply chain bottlenecks, he said. ''We continue to work on fulfilling customer expectations and with our suppliers to reduce the business impact of global supply chain issues,'' he said.

According to Bhatnagar, the current environment, unprecedented inflation in commodity prices and persistent global supply chain disruptions might call for an overall price increase to customers.

''As we move into 2022 and beyond, the opportunities in front of us are large and we will continue to ensure that our financial performance remains strong despite all the odds.

''We are optimistic and excited about the launch of our new strategic framework driving intelligent and clean growth. Intelligent means providing connected and tailored offerings for our customers, as well as using technology to make our operations more efficient,'' he added.

It reflects the company's ability to enable a more sustainable industry while running its own business in a transparent and responsible manner, he said.

Bhatnagar added, ''These concepts will position us to accelerate profitable growth by targeting opportunities where strong market demand matches our ability to differentiate and provide customer value.'' PTI IAS HRS hrs

