Minister abuses, threatens police inspector during Andhra Pradesh CM's visit to Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's four-hour-long visit to the port city on Wednesday to attend a function, was marred by controversies because of the alleged overzealousness of the police.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appala Raju was caught on video shoving a police inspector and threatening him in abusive language after the former's followers were prevented entry into the ashram which the Chief Minister visited.

The road leading to the Visakhapatnam airport was sealed off leaving passengers stranded kilometres away.

Following this, passengers sat on a protest and wondered how they could be prevented from going to the airport to catch the regular flights.

Also, shops and businesses on the Airport-Gopalapaltnam-Pendurthi road were shut down for the Chief Minister's visit.

Interestingly, a lone government liquor vend was open and was carrying on business as usual.

A video clip of this went viral on social media.

Visakhapatnam city Commissioner of Police Manish Sinha told PTI that everything was done as per the security protocol.

"No businesses were closed. The airport road was blocked during the movement of convoy as per the security protocol," Sinha said.

On the incident involving the Minister, he said the Minister was not stopped from entering. "Persons accompanying him were stopped as they were not having the pass issued by the ashram. Minister chose not to enter alone and left," the Commissioner said.

The Chief Minister visited the Sarada Peetham to take part in its anniversary.

Minister Appala Raju, along with his followers, reached the ashram but only he was allowed in.

Taking exception to this, the Minister was seen arguing with the police inspector posted there.

Shoving the inspector and abusing him in derogatory language, Appala Raju demanded that the Commissioner of Police himself come to him and give an explanation though an Assistant Commissioner of Police sought to pacify him.

BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy condemned the Animal Husbandry Minister's behaviour and demanded that he be immediately removed from the Cabinet.

He demanded that a case be registered against the Minister and he be arrested for his action against the police officials.

