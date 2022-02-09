Left Menu

Ravi Mital appointed head of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India

Ravi Mital, a 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, on Wednesday took charge as Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:59 IST
Ravi Mital, a 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, on Wednesday took charge as Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. Prior to joining the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India as Chairperson, Mital superannuated from the position of Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Mital has also served as Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Mital has also served on Boards of various organisations including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, GIC Re etc.

During his service, Mital has served in varied capacities in various Ministries and Departments of the Government, it said. (ANI)

