US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Big Tech boost

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with high-growth stocks rising as a recent rally in Treasury yields paused, while investors took comfort from upbeat earnings reports and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.12 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 35,614.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.46 points, or 0.56%, at 4,547.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 173.70 points, or 1.22%, to 14,368.16 at the opening bell.

