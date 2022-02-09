Pricol Ltd working on new products, technology; declares results

Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI): Pricol Ltd, an automotive technology company, on Tuesday reported a standalone profit after tax at Rs 13.31 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The Tamil Nadu-based company reported standalone PAT at Rs 19.34 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021, the standalone PAT grew to Rs 28.85 crore from Rs 11.69 crore registered the same period last fiscal.

The total income for the quarter under review was at Rs 392.85 crore compared to Rs 454.82 crore registered the same period last fiscal.

The total income for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021 stood at Rs 1,089.14 crore against Rs 959.62 crore registered during the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company's (Earnings before Interest, tax, Depreciation and Amortization (operational EBITDA) stood at Rs 42.34 crore for the October-December 2021 quarter against Rs 66.18 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

Commenting on the performance, Pricol Ltd Managing Director Vikram Mohan said the third quarter of the fiscal has been quite challenging and the sentiments have echoed across the industry. ''There was an acute material shortage and huge degree of fluctuation in customer demands combined with the uncertainty of Omicron (Covid-19) spread...while still remaining cautiously optimistic about the times ahead, we are confident of our abilities and our strong product offerings to deliver profitable and sustainable growth,'' he said.

''We are also actively working on new products and technology, and we are quite excited to announce them in the market soon,'' he said.

