Tamilnadu Petroproducts reports Rs 46.95 crore net during Q3

Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI): Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL), a part of AM International, Singapore, on Wednesday reported standalone profit after tax at Rs 46.95 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The Chennai-based petrochemical manufacturing company saw a standalone profit after tax at Rs 21.87 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Revenues for the quarter under review grew to Rs 452.19 crore from Rs 293.15 crore registered the previous year.

The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review stood at Rs 70.12 crore against Rs 37.08 crore last quarter.

Commenting on the performance, vice-chairman of the company Ashwin Muthiah said TPL's continued robust performance despite the pandemic-related challenges demonstrates the inherent ability to deliver despite external challenges.

''Going ahead, the company may face increased price pressure with the resumption of global trade and Indian imports. However, we are building a resilient organisation that is future-ready to meet any changing market dynamics,'' he said.

