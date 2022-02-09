Equity mutual funds garner Rs 14,888 cr in January

Equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of Rs 14,888 crore in January, making it the 11th consecutive month of net inflows, amid high volatility in the stock market and continued selling by foreign investors.

However, the amount was much lower than the net inflow of Rs 25,077 crore witnessed in December 2021, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) released on Wednesday.

Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021 and the segment has received a net inflow of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period, indicating the positive sentiments among investors.

Earlier, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflow for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021. The total outflow during that period was Rs 46,791 crore.

Overall, mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of Rs 35,252 crore in January compared to a net outflow of Rs 4,350 crore in December.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the industry rose to Rs 38.88 lakh crore at the end of January from Rs 37.72 lakh crore at December-end.

''While stock markets were volatile in January 2022 and ended with flat returns, equity fund flows continue to be stronger with Rs 14,887 crore of net flows,'' Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of research at FYERS, said.

Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst - Manager Research at Morningstar India, said India has been witnessing a correction in equity markets, thereby giving investors a good buying opportunity.

Moreover, a decline in the number of coronavirus cases and the increasing coverage of vaccinations across the country have been driving an overall positive sentiment across the country, Krishnan said.

However, concerns over 'new' coronavirus variants across the globe, the relatively high valuations and rising inflation have been placing some pressure on the economy. These factors, amongst others, have likely led to a reduction in the magnitude of flows over the past month, she added.

Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflow barring value fund in January. While flexi-cap fund segment saw the highest net inflow of Rs 2,527 crore, the net inflow in thematic funds stood at Rs 2,073 crore.

The monthly SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) contribution rose to an all time high of Rs 11,516 crore last month from Rs 11,305 crore in December. The number of SIP accounts climbed to 5.05 crore compared to 4.91 crore in December.

''Retail mutual fund investor confidence in the India growth story, as reflected through continued all time higher quantum of monthly SIP flows and with economy expected to rise at projected 9.2 per cent, has overshadowed the uncertainties arising out of external factors like Fed rate hike or FPI outflows,'' N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive of AMFI, said.

He also said that the Budget-led capex spending leading to overall economic growth, rising job creation avenues and healthier corporate earnings growth will spur further higher quantum of savings into mutual fund industry.

As many as 15 different New Fund Offerings (NFOs) were launched in January and the fund mobilised through the categories -- income or debt oriented, index and exchange traded funds (ETF) schemes -- was at Rs 3,230 crore.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer at Motilal Oswal Asset Management, said retail investors continue to maintain an optimistic stance on investing on market dips.

''While on one hand, we are seeing FPI outflows, on the other hand, we are seeing positive flows from domestic investors. This is a very positive change amongst investors, it is always advisable to buy on dips for better rupee-cost averaging resulting in good outcomes in long term,'' he added.

Further, index funds and ETFs segment saw good inflows of Rs 4,914 crore and Rs 4,009 crore, respectively.

In addition, arbitrage and balanced hybrid funds fetched conspicuous inflows of Rs 1,540 crore and Rs 955 crore, which along with others schemes totalled Rs 6,230 crore in the hybrid category.

Also, the debt segment saw a net infusion of Rs 5,087 crore last month as compared to a net outflow of Rs 49,154 crore in December.

The debt fund category showed an average difference across the schemes within. However, Overnight Funds and Floater Funds showed a noticeable inflow of Rs 19,357 crore and Rs 2,591 crore, respectively.

The inflow could be a result of the speculation amongst the investors for a hike in the interest rate in the coming period, Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, said.

On the other hand, Gold ETFs saw an anticipated outflow of Rs 452 crore due to the uncertainty of interest rate hikes by global central banker, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)