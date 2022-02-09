Eight suspects nabbed in snatching case in Delhi's Anand Vihar

The Delhi Police has apprehended eight suspects in connection with a snatching incident in Anand Vihar in which a 40-year-old woman was severely injured as she fell from an e-rickshaw while offering resistance, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said, ''We have nabbed eight suspects of a gang in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab more people.'' The officer also said the condition of the woman is still serious and she is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital, Patparganj.

The woman fell off a moving e-rickshaw and severely injured her head while resisting the snatching bid on Monday.

Ritu, along with her relative, was going to attend a function near Cross River Mall in an e-rickshaw. Around 1.15 pm, when they reached near the venue, two bike-borne men arrived there and snatched her bag. She resisted but fell from the e-rickshaw and suffered head injuries.

Ritu was rushed to Hedgewar hospital from where she was later shifted to Max Hospital at Patparganj and was undergoing treatment, the officer had said, adding that the woman suffered brain hemorrhage and her condition is stated to be critical.

The victim's husband Sunil had said she was going with her sister-in-law to attend a function when the incident happened. He had added that his wife was still to regain consciousness.

