KFin Technologies acquires Hexagram to expand into fund accounting, reconciliation solutions

Fund accounting has been a strong focus area for us and the acquisition will bring together some of the best minds in the space to create a truly global end to end platform for asset managers and intermediaries, said Sreekanth Nadella, chief executive officer of KFin Technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leading provider of investor and issuer solutions KFin Technologies on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Hexagram Fintech, an IT product company specialising in fund accounting and reconciliation product development. Post this acquisition, Hexagram will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of KFin Technologies, according to a statement. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. With this acquisition, KFin Technologies will further expand its fintech product offerings by adding fund accounting and reconciliation solutions to its platform. The move will also strengthen KFin Technologies' presence in South-East Asia, due to Hexagram's established base of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) marquee clients in the region. The acquisition will add to KFin Technologies' competencies by opening up asset side of the investment management industry, and allow the firm to provide holistic solutions to its clients, drive rapid expansion into alternatives segment and globalise its offerings rapidly, the statement said. ''Fund accounting has been a strong focus area for us and the acquisition will bring together some of the best minds in the space to create a truly global end to end platform for asset managers and intermediaries,'' said Sreekanth Nadella, chief executive officer of KFin Technologies. MS Chandrasekhar, co-founder and executive chairman at Hexagram, said this acquisition is highly synergistic and shall enable Hexagram to accelerate product innovation, provide end-to-end solution as part of KFin Technologies' integrated offerings and reach customers in new domains and geographies. HDFC Bank was an exclusive advisor to KFin Technologies for this transaction. KFin Technologies provides SaaS-based end-to-end transaction management, channel management, compliance solutions, data analytics and various other digital services to asset managers across segments as well as outsourcing services for global players.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

