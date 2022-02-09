Left Menu

Business briefs

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.Total income of the company rose to Rs 117.18 crore in the quarter from Rs 67.81 crore in same period year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:09 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

SWELECT Energy Systems' consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 18.67 crore in December quarter compared to year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 117.18 crore in the quarter from Rs 67.81 crore in same period year ago. *** *GOCL Corp reports 80% decline in Q3 profit at Rs 6.5 crore Infrastructure firm GOCL Corporation on Wednesday reported a massive 80 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 6.53 crore for the December quarter. The Hyderabad-based firm had posted a standalone net profit at Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The total income also fell 19 per cent to Rs 50.84 crore in the previous quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 62.86 crore in the December quarter of FY21. Many export shipments that could not be completed due to the pandemic are now expected to be completed within this quarter, providing significantly added momentum to export sales, the company said. PTI KKS IAS RUJ RUJ RUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022