SWELECT Energy Systems' consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 18.67 crore in December quarter compared to year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 117.18 crore in the quarter from Rs 67.81 crore in same period year ago. *** *GOCL Corp reports 80% decline in Q3 profit at Rs 6.5 crore Infrastructure firm GOCL Corporation on Wednesday reported a massive 80 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 6.53 crore for the December quarter. The Hyderabad-based firm had posted a standalone net profit at Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The total income also fell 19 per cent to Rs 50.84 crore in the previous quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 62.86 crore in the December quarter of FY21. Many export shipments that could not be completed due to the pandemic are now expected to be completed within this quarter, providing significantly added momentum to export sales, the company said.

