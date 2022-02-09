Left Menu

Lupin partners Medis for distribution of NaMuscla in Central, Eastern Europe

According to the US health regulator, USFDA, orphan drug is a drug or biologic that is used for the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 2 lakh people.It is also defined as a drug or biologic that is intended for diseases or conditions affecting 2 lakh or more people, or for a vaccine, diagnostic drug, or preventive drug to be administered to 2 lakh or more people per year, where the drug will not be profitable within 7 years following the FDA approval.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:14 IST
Lupin partners Medis for distribution of NaMuscla in Central, Eastern Europe
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has entered into a distribution pact with Slovenia-based Medis for its orphan drug NaMuscla.

As part of the agreement, Medis will commercialise NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders in Central and Eastern European countries, Lupin said in a statement.

NaMuscla is the first and only licensed product for this indication.

Under the agreement, Medis will initially focus on the commercialisation of NaMuscla in the Central and East European countries, namely Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia in the first phase.

Lupin will continue commercialisation of NaMuscla in Germany, France, and the UK.

“The distribution agreement represents an important milestone for Lupin as we continue the roll out of NaMuscla across Europe. We know that collaborating with partners which are highly focused in their territories means patients receive medicines in the most efficient way,” said Thierry Volle, President EMEA, Lupin.

NDM disorders are a group of rare, inherited neuromuscular disorders which are characterised by the inability of muscles to relax following voluntary contraction.

NaMuscla reduces myotonia symptoms in people with NDM, resulting in a significant improvement in quality of life and other functional and clinical outcomes for patients.

NaMuscla, which has been designated orphan drug status, received EU marketing authorisation in December 2018. According to the US health regulator, USFDA, 'orphan drug' is a drug or biologic that is used for the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 2 lakh people.

It is also defined as a drug or biologic that is intended for diseases or conditions affecting 2 lakh or more people, or for a vaccine, diagnostic drug, or preventive drug to be administered to 2 lakh or more people per year, where the drug will not be profitable within 7 years following the FDA approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022