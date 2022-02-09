Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 5.79 lakh seized from passenger at Jaipur airport

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:28 IST
Gold worth Rs 5.79 lakh seized from passenger at Jaipur airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger was detained in possession of 116.59 gram gold valued at Rs 5.79 lakh after he landed at the Jaipur International Airport from Dubai, a customs official said.

During personal search of the passenger, who had arrived in an Air India flight, two gold buttons were found duly concealed in oral cavity below the tongue.

The gold was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the official said, adding that the matter is being further investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022