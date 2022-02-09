Gold worth Rs 5.79 lakh seized from passenger at Jaipur airport

A passenger was detained in possession of 116.59 gram gold valued at Rs 5.79 lakh after he landed at the Jaipur International Airport from Dubai, a customs official said.

During personal search of the passenger, who had arrived in an Air India flight, two gold buttons were found duly concealed in oral cavity below the tongue.

The gold was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the official said, adding that the matter is being further investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)