Railway Board sanctions Rs 4.35 cr for conducting final location survey of Jalna-Jalgaon line: Danve

The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 4.35 crore to conduct the final location survey for the proposed Jalna-Jalgaon railway line in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said on Wednesday. The survey will be conducted from Jalna to Jalgaon en route Pimpalgaon, Rajur, and Ajanta for the 147-km line. This railway line will encourage the economic growth of rural areas in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, said Danve, who represents Jalna Lok Sabha seat, in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)