Railway Board sanctions Rs 4.35 cr for conducting final location survey of Jalna-Jalgaon line: Danve
The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 4.35 crore to conduct the final location survey for the proposed Jalna-Jalgaon railway line in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said on Wednesday. The survey will be conducted from Jalna to Jalgaon en route Pimpalgaon, Rajur, and Ajanta for the 147-km line.
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 4.35 crore to conduct the final location survey for the proposed Jalna-Jalgaon railway line in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said on Wednesday. The survey will be conducted from Jalna to Jalgaon en route Pimpalgaon, Rajur, and Ajanta for the 147-km line. This railway line will encourage the economic growth of rural areas in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, said Danve, who represents Jalna Lok Sabha seat, in a release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Plan to deploy EVs in Ajanta and Ellora for tourists, says Aaditya
Ajanta, Ellora caves reopen; online tickets, vaccination must for visitors
Ajanta Pharma Q3 net up 9 pc at Rs 192 cr
Jalna: Social activist Vijaya Ambekar dies at 84
Maha: Two officials of fisheries dept booked for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Jalna