Left Menu

Railway Board sanctions Rs 4.35 cr for conducting final location survey of Jalna-Jalgaon line: Danve

The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 4.35 crore to conduct the final location survey for the proposed Jalna-Jalgaon railway line in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said on Wednesday. The survey will be conducted from Jalna to Jalgaon en route Pimpalgaon, Rajur, and Ajanta for the 147-km line.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:53 IST
Railway Board sanctions Rs 4.35 cr for conducting final location survey of Jalna-Jalgaon line: Danve
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@raosahebdanve)
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 4.35 crore to conduct the final location survey for the proposed Jalna-Jalgaon railway line in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said on Wednesday. The survey will be conducted from Jalna to Jalgaon en route Pimpalgaon, Rajur, and Ajanta for the 147-km line. This railway line will encourage the economic growth of rural areas in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, said Danve, who represents Jalna Lok Sabha seat, in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022