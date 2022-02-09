13 injured in road accident in Shimla
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:01 IST
Thirteen people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded on a road near Kufri here on Wednesday, a district official said.
The bus was going from Haridwar to Rampur, he said.
The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Theog for treatment, the official said.
In a tweet, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over the road accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
