13 injured in road accident in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Thirteen people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded on a road near Kufri here on Wednesday, a district official said.

The bus was going from Haridwar to Rampur, he said.

The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Theog for treatment, the official said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over the road accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

