Left Menu

CCPA passes order for discontinuation of ads of Sensodyne products in India

Consumer protection regulator CCPA has passed an order against GlaxoSmithKline GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd directing it to discontinue advertisements of Sensodyne products in India on the grounds that the ads were endorsed by foreign dentists. CCPA took suo-moto cognizance of the matter and passed an order against GlaxoSmithKline GSK Consumer Healthcare on January 27, and against Naaptol on February 2 this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:08 IST
CCPA passes order for discontinuation of ads of Sensodyne products in India
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer protection regulator CCPA has passed an order against GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare Ltd directing it to discontinue advertisements of Sensodyne products in India on the grounds that the ads were endorsed by foreign dentists. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also passed an order against Naaptol Online Shopping Ltd for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices to promote its products via broadcast and online mode, it said in a release on Wednesday. CCPA took suo-moto cognizance of the matter and passed an order against GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare on January 27, and against Naaptol on February 2 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022