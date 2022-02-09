CCPA passes order for discontinuation of ads of Sensodyne products in India

Consumer protection regulator CCPA has passed an order against GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare Ltd directing it to discontinue advertisements of Sensodyne products in India on the grounds that the ads were endorsed by foreign dentists. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also passed an order against Naaptol Online Shopping Ltd for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices to promote its products via broadcast and online mode, it said in a release on Wednesday. CCPA took suo-moto cognizance of the matter and passed an order against GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare on January 27, and against Naaptol on February 2 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)