BlackRock buys 5.27% of scandal-hit French care group Orpea's capital

Asset manager BlackRock crossed the 5% threshold in scandal-hit French elderly care home operator Orpea folllowing the purchase of shares on and off the market, stock market watchdog AMF said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Blackrock, acting for clients and funds, now owns 5.27% of the capital and 4.39% of the voting rights of Orpea, it said.

Orpea's shares have tanked after the French government said it would launch a wide-ranging investigation into the firm, which is at the centre of mlpractice allegations, which it has repeatedly denied.

