NDTV Q3 net profit up 31.6% to Rs 29.87 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:26 IST
NDTV Q3 net profit up 31.6% to Rs 29.87 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Wednesday reported a 31.64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.69 crore during the October-December quarter a year-ago, said NDTV in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.94 per cent to Rs 116.36 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 105.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

NDTV’s total expenses were at Rs 84.12 crore, up 2.08 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 82.40 crore.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 117.25 on BSE, up 1.34 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

