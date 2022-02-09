Left Menu

BlackRock raises stake in scandal-hit French care group Orpea's capital

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:31 IST
Asset manager BlackRock crossed the 5% threshold in scandal-hit French elderly care home operator Orpea folllowing the purchase of shares on and off the market, stock market watchdog AMF said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Blackrock, acting for clients and funds, now owns 5.27% of the capital and 4.39% of the voting rights of Orpea, it said. Orpea, one of Europe's biggest for-profit care home groups alongside French rival Korian, has lost more than half its market value since the first extracts of a book alleging malpractice in its care homes were published on Jan. 24.

The French government has said it would launch a wide-ranging investigation into the firm, which has repeatedly denied the alleagations against it.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

