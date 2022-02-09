Left Menu

France's Iliad bids more than $12.6 bln for Vodafone's Italian business - source

French telecoms group Iliad has offered more than 11 billion euros ($12.6 billion) to buy Vodafone's Italian business, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:03 IST
France's Iliad bids more than $12.6 bln for Vodafone's Italian business - source

French telecoms group Iliad has offered more than 11 billion euros ($12.6 billion) to buy Vodafone's Italian business, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times. The price tag represents about seven times Vodafone Italia's core operating profit, the source said, adding that Iliad is teaming up with one a private equity firm for the bid.

Iliad also secured financing from a top European bank, the source said. Vodafone's board, which has received the offer, had not replied yet, the source said. On Tuesday, an Iliad spokesperson had confirmed the offer without providing financial details.

Reuters last month reported that the French firm, led by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, and Vodafone were in talks to combine their respective businesses in Italy in an attempt to end cut-throat competition. Vodafone and Iliad declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8749 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022