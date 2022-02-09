France's Iliad bids more than $12.6 bln for Vodafone's Italian business - source

French telecoms group Iliad has offered more than 11 billion euros ($12.6 billion) to buy Vodafone's Italian business, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by the Financial Times. The price tag represents about seven times Vodafone Italia's core operating profit, the source said, adding that Iliad is teaming up with one a private equity firm for the bid.

Iliad also secured financing from a top European bank, the source said. Vodafone's board, which has received the offer, had not replied yet, the source said. On Tuesday, an Iliad spokesperson had confirmed the offer without providing financial details.

Reuters last month reported that the French firm, led by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, and Vodafone were in talks to combine their respective businesses in Italy in an attempt to end cut-throat competition. Vodafone and Iliad declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8749 euros)

