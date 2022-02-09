Left Menu

Issues relating to border encroachment by China to be dealt with diplomatically: Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:31 IST
Nepal has said that the issue related to the reported Chinese encroachment of its territory in Western part of the country would be dealt with diplomatically.

A government report, leaked to a section of the international media, has accused China of encroaching into Western Nepal along the two countries' shared border.

Nepal's Communication Minister and government spokesperson Gyanendra Karki said on Tuesday that the issue relating to reported border encroachment by China ''will be dealt with on the basis of reality not on reports.'' ''Our borders whether it is with India or China, if there are any issues about that then we are ready to resolve those through diplomatic means and these problems should not arise and the government would work diligently on it,'' he said.

Karki said during a regular press briefing that the government would study the matter and bring out an official statement on the issue.

''We should deal with the matter on the basis of reality at the appropriate times, not on the basis of reports,'' he told journalists.

A committee was formed under the Home Ministry Joint Secretary to study the dispute over the Nepal-China border. The team after studying the matter produced initial findings that confirmed that there were some border issues between Nepal and China.

''Such problems should not arise and the Nepal government will always make efforts to prevent such situations,'' Karki added.

There were frequent reports about China encroaching Nepalese territory in Humla district as well as in the international media, which have often been denied by the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu.

The Chinese Embassy has clarified repeatedly that China and Nepal have resolved the boundary issue through friendly consultations as early as the 1960s, and there is no dispute at all.

''The foreign authorities of the two countries maintain good communication on border-related affairs. It is hoped the Nepali people will not be misled by individual false reports,” a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy here said last month.

