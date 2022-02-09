Maha: Industry delegation meets Railway minister, seeks better connectivity for Aurangabad

A delegation of industry operators from Aurangabad met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday and demanded better rail connectivity to boost industrial growth in the region. Talking about the meeting, industrialist Ram Bhogale said, ''We met the railway minister and apprised him of the industrial strength of Aurangabad. We demanded a connectivity between Jalna dry port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai through Aurangabad-Ahmednagar-Pune railway line for better goods transport.''

