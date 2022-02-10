Israel unveils $1.3 bln plan to reduce cost of living
Israel unveiled a $1.3 billion plan to reduce the cost of living on Wednesday, including tax cuts for working families, child-care subsidies and streamlined regulation to stimulate price-cutting competition for products.
Rising prices have stirred anger among Israelis struggling to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting feuding between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government and leading household goods suppliers and importers. In a televised address alongside Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said the new plan, worth 4.4 billion shekels ($1.37 billion), would save the average Israeli family around 10,488 shekels ($3,270) a year.
The plan also includes a reduction in the cost of state-provided electricity and the elimination of customs fees on a range of food imports. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bennett
- Avigdor Lieberman
- Israelis
- Israeli
- Israel
- Naftali Bennett
ALSO READ
'Gehri dosti' says PM Bennett as Israel and India mark 30 years of diplomatic ties
'Gehri dosti' says PM Bennett as Israel and India mark 30 years of diplomatic ties
Israel speeds roll-out of laser interceptors for thriftier defence, Bennett says
Israel speeds roll-out of laser-based defence systems, Bennett says
Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia