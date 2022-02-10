RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4%
- Country:
- India
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance in the backdrop of elevated level of inflation.
This is the tenth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.
This is the first MPC meeting after presentation of Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1.
MPC has decided to keep benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 per cent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.
Consequently, the reverse repo rate will continue to earn 3.35 per cent interest for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Affairs minister convenes all-party meeting on Jan 31 ahead of Budget 2022
Budget 2022: Insurers urge higher 80 C investment limit; reduction in GST on health products
India's annual Budget again goes green, cuts down on printing to bare minimum
PREVIEW-India seen boosting budget spending on infrastructure
Budget should focus on bridging widened inequality in economy, creating jobs: Subbarao