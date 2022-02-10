Left Menu

RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4%

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 10:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance in the backdrop of elevated level of inflation.

This is the tenth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

This is the first MPC meeting after presentation of Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1.

MPC has decided to keep benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 per cent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will continue to earn 3.35 per cent interest for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

