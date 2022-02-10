Left Menu

K. Gopala Desikan Appointed as Director and Group CFO in the Rank of Whole-Time Director of Sundaram-Clayton Limited

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Sundaram-Clayton Limited SCL, holding company of TVS Motor Company, a leading auto components manufacturing and distribution group, announced the appointment of Mr. K. Gopala Desikan as Director Group Chief Financial Officer in the rank of whole-time Director of SCL at its Board Meeting held today. Gopala Desikan as Director Group CFO of Sundaram-Clayton Limited.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 10:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), holding company of TVS Motor Company, a leading auto components manufacturing and distribution group, announced the appointment of Mr. K. Gopala Desikan as Director & Group Chief Financial Officer in the rank of whole-time Director of SCL at its Board Meeting held today. Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., said, “On behalf of the Board, I’m delighted to welcome K. Gopala Desikan as Director & Group CFO of Sundaram-Clayton Limited. He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in several Corporate Finance functions. I am sure he will continue to play a pivotal role in our transformation journey while keeping financial discipline to help fulfil our ambition of sustainable growth in the future.” Mr.Desikan, continues to be the Group Chief Financial Officer of TVS Motor Company. Mr. Desikan has been with TVS for the last 32 years. He has handled various functions, including Direct Taxation, Treasury & Risk Management, M&A activities, Corporate Finance, and various accounting functions both at the Corporate and Plant level. He is also involved in the Group’s International Business and Long Range Planning strategic initiatives. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from UK. Image: Mr. K. Gopala Desikan PWR PWR

