Left Menu

Rupee slips 21 paise to 75.05 against US dollar in early trade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 10:49 IST
Rupee slips 21 paise to 75.05 against US dollar in early trade
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee declined 21 paise to 75.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India kept benchmark lending rate unchanged and said it will continue with the accommodative stance.

RBI kept benchmark lending rate unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 per cent. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened flat at 74.90 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 75.05, registering a decline of 21 paise from the last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.84 against the US dollar.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will continue with the accommodative stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis.

Forex traders said the local unit was also impacted by the strength of the American currency, elevated crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 per cent to 95.53.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark brent crude futures jumped by 0.04 per cent to USD 91.59 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 156.33 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 58,622.30 points while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.80 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,521.60 points.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 892.64 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022