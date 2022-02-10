Sharp Naturizer Sanitizer Solution Proves Effectiveness Against Covid-19

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Achieves reduction in virus count by 99%, within one minute • Results scientifically proven in test conducted by the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) ​ SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, known worldwide for its unique technology products and solutions, today announced a significant breakthrough achieved by Sharp Naturizer, a natural salt-based sanitizer maker, proving effectiveness against Covid (SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant), reducing up to 99% virus count within a minute of application.

The virucidal activity of the sanitizer solution was measured by plaque assay with the test conducted in a BSL3 Lab setup at the Centre for Infectious Disease and Biosafety Lab, IISc. For this purpose, an equal volume of freshly prepared electrolysed saltwater (ESW) (1x) was mixed with SARS-CoV-2 virus suspension and incubated at 0, 1, 5 and 15 min after which they were serially diluted (10-fold) in ice-cold DMEM. The diluted samples were used for plaque assay on VERO-E6 cells.

The plaque assay data showed the reduction in viral titer after 1- and 5-minute post-ESW treatment by 2-3 log10 and ~4 log10 fold respectively. At 15-minute exposure time, ESW reduced the virus below detectable limits, resulting in the reduction of viral titer by >7 log10.

Sharp Naturizer is a 100% natural and portable sanitizer maker that uses drinking water and table salt to generate sodium hypochlorite water, nature's super powerful surface disinfectant with 500+ ppm residual chlorine, which removes bacteria and viruses, up to 99% within 1 minute. As per studies and references from the World Health Organization, 500+ ppm of chlorine residue has been recommended for disinfection of environmental surfaces to reduce COVID-19 spread.

Commenting on the results, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, ''Sharp is committed to contributing to business continuity in India by creating stress-free, healthy, safe, and environmentally protected offices oriented with new norms for a simply better life. With Sharp Naturizer, our focus is to equip workplaces and homes with practical solutions that are easy to use, ensure effective safeguards and help control the Covid spread. Sharp Naturizer is already being used across leading workplaces. With this new certification, we're confident that more businesses will adopt these solutions and return to the workplace with greater confidence.'' The natural disinfectant disrupts the cellular structure of bacteria, which destroys the cell walls of bacteria and protein coats of viruses. Its low molecular weight makes it effective in penetrating cell walls and reacts faster where it destroys the DNA and RNA inside of bacteria and viruses.

Unlike alcohol-based sanitizers, Sharp provides an entirely natural and portable solution with proven effectiveness, almost zero operating cost, and fire safety characteristics that make it a preferred choice for surface disinfection across workspaces as well as home environments. The sanitizer solution is ideal for applying on all surfaces like worktables, chairs, cabins, conference rooms, shared resources like multi-function printers and phones, and other office products. In addition, the unique solution, sodium hypochlorite water generated by Sharp Naturizer, can also be used to sanitize car interiors, glass surfaces, and even fruits and vegetables.

Sharp Naturizer sanitizer maker, with its long life and reusable characteristics, can also help minimize plastic waste, reducing up to 7500 sanitizer bottles from entering the waste cycle, positively contributing to the environment. Sharp Naturizer, the natural sanitizer maker, is priced at INR 10950.

Sharp had earlier introduced ''3D Secure- Total Workspace Protection'' solution that includes Sharp Naturizer an instant surface disinfectant, Workspace Procat-a disinfect coating service and Plasmacluster Commercial Air Purifier that provides round the clock protection against virus, bacteria, mold, and odor, present on both surface and in the air, across office environments.

Log and percent reduction of SARS-CoV-2 as observed by plaque assay after exposure to ESW at different time points (0,1,5, 15 min). The combined data from the tests have been captured below: SL.No.

Test organism with exposure time Average viral titer (PFU/mL) Log10 reduction Percent reduction (%) 1 SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain (Control) 2.5x107 - - 2 SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain (0 min) 2.09x107 0 16.4 3 SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain (1 min) 6.4x104 ~2.5 99.74 4 SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain (5 min) 2.4x103 ~4 99.99 5 SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain (15 min) 0 >7 100 About Sharp Business Systems (India) Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd is an ISO 900l:2015 Certified and wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Japan which is a 108-year-old company with many technological innovations. Supported by a well-trained sales and service force, our business provides a host of market leading B2B and B2C products that includes a comprehensive range of the latest office Solutions, Visual Solutions and Home Solutions across India for over 20 years.

