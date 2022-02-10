Left Menu

China shares fall on profit-taking, foreign outflows

** The liquor sector fell 1.24% after surging nearly 4.7% on Wednesday on strong foreign buying. ** While foreign investors remained net buyers of A-shares overall on Thursday, Refinitiv data showed outflows through the Northbound leg of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Stock Connect ** Shenzhen-listed Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) was the biggest drag on the CSI300, slumping as much as 8.63% to a nearly four-month low.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-02-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 12:26 IST
China's blue-chip shares fell on Thursday, dragged by a slump in battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and profit-taking in consumer firms, while worries over the impact of U.S. sanctions and higher rates continued to dampen sentiment. ** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.53%. The Shanghai Composite index was down 0.1% at 3,476.46.

** Hong Kong Exchange data showed CATL leading turnover among A-shares through the Stock Connect on Thursday, at 9.25 billion yuan ($1.45 billion). ** The healthcare sub-index also fell 1.27%, with WuXi AppTec plunging 6.9%. WuXi AppTec's Hong Kong shares fell 8.55%.

** WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc was the biggest loser on the Hang Seng index, slumping 7.39%. ** WuXi Biologics has been hit by ongoing concern over the addition of its units in Wuxi and Shanghai to a U.S. Department of Commerce "unverified list".

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.69%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.36% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.51%​. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.27% to 8,699.94, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.48% at 24,710.02.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3582 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.3624. ($1 = 6.3581 yuan)

