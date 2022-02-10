AstraZeneca sees 2022 growth, but COVID boost to drop

AstraZeneca on Thursday forecast higher 2022 sales after the drugmaker posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as it gets a lift from its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

The drugmaker, however, like rival GSK, warned that its gross profit margin from coronavirus products is expected to be lower than the company average for this year, while sales are expected to decline by a low-to-mid twenties percentage.

