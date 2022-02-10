Pure Storage to Contribute to "Make in India" by Expanding Research & Development Capabilities in the Country

Ajeya Motaganahalli appointed as Managing Director, India R&D BANGALORE, India, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced today plans to expand its Research & Development (R&D) capabilities in India. The company also announced the appointment of Ajeya Motaganahalli as Managing Director for India R&D. The announcements mark another milestone in Pure's continued commitment to innovation and global growth plans. Pure will also contribute to the Indian Government's ''Make in India'' initiative and help spur innovations for the country's fast growing digital economy.

Two of Pure's core values are innovation and a customer-first mind-set. The new India R&D site will contribute significantly to Pure's global innovation engine, and further accelerate time-to-market. Currently comprising developers for its Portworx division in Bangalore and Pune, Pure is already ramping up the recruitment of engineers to support R&D across the portfolio.

As site leader, Ajeya Motaganahalli will drive this expansion across India. Ajeya joins Pure from Honeywell where he served as the Chief Technology Officer for their Safety and Productivity Solutions business in India. Ajeya is a well-regarded leader in the India engineering community with deep expertise in enterprise storage, having served in leadership roles at several other multinational technology companies.

The India R&D site will join Pure's Global R&D Centers which include Mountain View, CA, Bellevue, WA, and Vancouver, Canada in North America; and Prague, Czech Republic in EMEA.

''This is an exciting development for Pure Storage. With our roots in innovation and India's incredible pool of engineering talent, we will mutually benefit from each other,'' said Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage. ''With an experienced leader like Ajeya, I'm confident India can be an engine of innovation growth for Pure Storage and we can in turn contribute to the government's 'Make in India' initiative.'' Pure Storage formally entered the Indian market in 2020 and demand for its solutions have been strong as organizations in the country look to digitalize their operations and solve their data management challenges. The existing Portworx engineering team in India has already contributed to significant products such as Portworx Data Services.

Recognizing that talent can be found worldwide, and innovation is only driven through a diverse workforce, India R&D will be run with a start-up mind-set designed to encourage a culture of inclusivity, innovation and customer-centricity. This philosophy has translated into Pure Storage being recognized as an employer of choice with 92 percent of employees saying that it is a great place to work compared with the average of 59 percent for other US-based companies.

Pure Storage is recruiting for India R&D as well as for other roles in the company, including engineering, IT, HR, sales, and finance.

About Pure Storage Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo and Portworx and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Analyst Recognition Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage Connect with Pure Blog LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Career Page PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)