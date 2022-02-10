Left Menu

China blue chips slip on CATL, consumer drag

China's blue-chip share index fell on Thursday as battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and consumer firms slipped, with investors remaining worried over factors including U.S. trade sanctions and higher U.S. rates. ** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.26%, with the consumer staples sector 0.13% lower and the healthcare sub-index 1.35% weaker.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:22 IST
China blue chips slip on CATL, consumer drag
China's blue-chip share index fell on Thursday as battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and consumer firms slipped, with investors remaining worried over factors including U.S. trade sanctions and higher U.S. rates.

** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.26%, with the consumer staples sector 0.13% lower and the healthcare sub-index 1.35% weaker. ** Shenzhen-listed Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) was the biggest drag on the CSI300, slumping as much as 8.63% to its lowest in nearly four months. It finished down 5.32%, dragging the New Energy index 2.84% lower.

** Hong Kong Exchange data showed CATL leading turnover among A-shares through the Stock Connect on Thursday, at 14.95 billion yuan ($2.35 billion) ** WuXi AppTec, which fell 7.41% on the day, had the second-highest turnover, at 7.03 billion yuan.

** China Mobile turned lower after two days of sharp gains, falling 2.12%. The company, which is still up 14.6% this week, is one of the 20 stocks to be added to MSCI's flagship global index in a quarterly review. ** Such losses offset gains in the financial sector , which rose 0.83%, and the real estate sector , which gained 2.15%.

** The Shanghai Composite index finished 0.17% higher at 3,485.91. ** In a note, UBS analysts said worries about the economy, rising COVID-19 cases impacting consumption and external risk factors, including a hawkish Fed, a global growth stock correction and Chinese companies being added to the U.S. Commerce Department's "unverified list", had weakened market sentiment.

** "Investors' risk appetite in A shares has hit its lowest since May 2020, with its risk premium at 1 (standard deviation) above its five-year average," they said. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.86% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.979%.

** At 07:00, the yuan was quoted at 6.3561 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 6.3624. ($1 = 6.3548 Chinese yuan)

