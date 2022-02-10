German shares lead Europe higher after Siemens posts strong profit

European shares extended gains on Thursday, a day after their best session so far this year, led by German shares that got a boost from technology group Siemens' robust quarterly profit.

Shares of Siemens jumped 7.3% after the company said it was seeing "extraordinary" order intake from its customers. Germany's DAX index gained 0.7% to lead gains across continental peers, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%.

The European industrial goods and services sector index added 1.3%, while healthcare stocks gained 0.8% after AstraZeneca's upbeat quarterly results and forecast. The British drugmaker rose 3.7% as it forecast higher 2022 sales after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it gets a lift from its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

French spirits group Pernod Ricard rose 2.6%, boosting blue-chip euro zone stocks, as it forecast strong sales growth in its 2022 fiscal year. Investors also awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the day, which kept most bigger bets in check as it could offer new clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

