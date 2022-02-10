FTSE 100 extends gains on AstraZeneca, mining boost
London's FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday after the index touched fresh two-year highs in the previous session with AstraZenca being the top gainer on strong profit and sales forecast, though weakness in Unilever shares capped gains.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday after the index touched fresh two-year highs in the previous session with AstraZenca being the top gainer on strong profit and sales forecast, though weakness in Unilever shares capped gains. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5% at 7678.44, as of 0815 GMT, with support from industrial miners and oil stocks.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.5%, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains. AstraZeneca jumped 3.7% to top the FTSE 100 index after the British drugmaker forecast higher 2022 sales as it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but flagged lower gross profit margins.
Unilever was the top loser, down 3.3%, after the consumer products maker forecast higher sales, but lower margins for this year as it grapples with soaring inflation. Among other stocks, British insurer Beazley Plc climbed 3.8% to boost the mid-cap index after it resumed its dividend following an annual profit.
Homebuilders were also among top gainers after a survey showed house price growth in Britain hit a new six-month high in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Republic Day 2022: Gujarat tableau shows 1922 massacre of tribal freedom fighters by British
Gujarat depicts British massacre of tribals in R-Day tableau
73rd Republic Day parade: Arunachal Pradesh tableau showcases contribution of state's tribal community in fight against British rule
Microsoft agrees to change Xbox auto-renewal practices in Britain
British PM flags vaccine bond with India in Republic Day message