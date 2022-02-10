Left Menu

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

New Delhi, Feb 10 PTI The government on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine for those arriving from overseas and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol, the guidelines state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:01 IST
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
Representative iamage Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine for those arriving from overseas and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day. The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 14. A sub-section (2 percent of the total passengers on the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival. They will submit their samples and be allowed to leave the airport, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while announcing the move on Twitter.

Instead of seven-day home quarantine as mandated earlier, all travelers will self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival, he said. According to the minister, besides uploading a negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours before the journey), there would also be an option to upload certificates of the completion of the full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis. The ministry provided a list of 82 such countries. These include the US, US, New Zealand, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bangladesh, Iran, Nepal, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

''Need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day & uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with,'' Mandaviya tweeted. Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility following health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

If such travelers test positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network and they will be treated/isolated following standard protocol, the guidelines state.

International travelers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that the facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently. Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol, the guidelines state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022