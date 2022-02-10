Left Menu

Swedish c.bank keeps policy broadly unchanged despite inflation surge

Sweden's central bank kept policy plans broadly unchanged on Thursday, stressing that surging inflation is temporary and that it remains too early to begin withdrawing support from the economy even as the effects of the COVID pandemic fade. The Riksbank's cautious approach is out of step with many central banks around the world which are speeding up the exit from ultra-loose policy geared toward the pandemic.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:25 IST
Swedish c.bank keeps policy broadly unchanged despite inflation surge
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's central bank kept policy plans broadly unchanged on Thursday, stressing that surging inflation is temporary and that it remains too early to begin withdrawing support from the economy even as the effects of the COVID pandemic fade.

The Riksbank's cautious approach is out of step with many central banks around the world which are speeding up the exit from ultra-loose policy geared toward the pandemic. Inflation hit 4.1% in Sweden in December, but underlying price pressure remains below the Riksbank's 2% target.

Swedish rate-setters raised their forecast for inflation ahead but stressed that after years of undershooting its goal, the risks of inflation falling too low remained. "The Executive Board's forecast is that the asset holdings will remain approximately unchanged in 2022 and then decrease gradually," the central bank said in a statement.

"The forecast for the repo rate indicates that it will be raised in the second half of 2024, which is slightly earlier than in the assessment in November." Last week, the Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% with further hikes to come while the European Central Bank (ECB) opened the door for a hike as early as this year amid mounting inflation risks.

The United States Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking in March. Deputy Governors Anna Breman, Martin Floden and Henry Ohlsson entered reservations against the decision and the forecast for asset purchases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022