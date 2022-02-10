Left Menu

Hong Kong shares rise on tech boost ahead of U.S. inflation data

** Alibaba was the biggest contributor to the Hang Seng's rise, adding 2.86% on the day. ** Alibaba led a rise in the tech index which gained 0.56% on the day.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-02-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 14:29 IST
Hong Kong shares rise on tech boost ahead of U.S. inflation data
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished higher on Thursday, led by tech shares, but gains were limited ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to provide more clues about the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rate hikes.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 94.36 points, or 0.38%, at 24,924.35, after falling 0.73% earlier. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.76% to 8,789.92.

** Alibaba led a rise in the tech index which gained 0.56% on the day. Meituan rose 1.66% and JD.com Inc added 1.28%. ** China's cyberspace watchdog said a symposium it held with Chinese tech giants including Alibaba last month had given the industry a "clearer understanding" of how to pursue future development.

** The property sector rose 1.63%, with China Evergrande Group jumping 5.39%. ** The rise in Evergrande shares came after its chairman told an internal meeting on Sunday that the company needs to clear its debt by fully restoring construction and sales activities and not by selling off assets on the cheap.

** WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc was the biggest loser on the Hang Seng, falling 5.36% amid ongoing investor concern about the addition of its units to a U.S. Department of Commerce "unverified list". ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.17% at 3,485.91 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.26%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.74%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.42%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3573 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 UTC, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 6.3624.

