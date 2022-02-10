Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone launched towards Abha airport, 4 injured

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Thursday four people including travelers and workers in Abha airport were lightly injured as shrapnel from a destroyed drone landed in the surrounding area.

Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the airport, the Saudi state-run Ekhbariya channel said.

