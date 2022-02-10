Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone launched towards Abha airport, 4 injured
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:00 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Thursday four people including travelers and workers in Abha airport were lightly injured as shrapnel from a destroyed drone landed in the surrounding area.
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the airport, the Saudi state-run Ekhbariya channel said.
