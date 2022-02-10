Left Menu

L&T bags significant overseas offshore projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:03 IST
L&T bags significant overseas offshore projects
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its hydrocarbon business has bagged two 'significant' offshore projects from an overseas client.

As per the company, a significant order is valued at Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

The scope of work comprises engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning for the expansion of a marine terminal and replacement of electrical switchgear and protection equipment at existing facilities.

''The hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro has secured two offshore projects from a prestigious overseas client,'' the company said in a statement.

L&T is currently executing several domestic and international offshore projects.

The company is also committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates in by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

The hydrocarbon business organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, offers integrated design-to-build solutions to domestic and international customers.

With over three decades of rich experience, the business has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, and operational excellence among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022