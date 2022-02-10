101India Partners with EAST NFT to Convert its Assets into NFT

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) 101India, a digital content brand, has joined hands with EAST NFT to foray into the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) ecosystem. 101India, which is a part of Offbeet Media Group, has been a pioneering digital content brand bringing unique stories from India which cut across all genres. Its content which ranges from Music, Food, Travel, Arts & Culture, Climate Change to Subculture & counterculture, spanning the Indian continent, has been covered and awarded at domestic and global forums both. EAST NFT, a premium licensed digital collectible trading platform, a joint venture between two prominent Thai conglomerates - Fico Corporation and Thoresen Thai Agencies (TTA). Owing to their tagline ‘love it, own it', EAST NFT curates exclusive NFTs from premier partnering content brands and creators to bring out the best content from Thailand, Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Australia and more. 101 India has selected EAST NFT as they are the most accessible Asian NFT platform, with an optimized payment gateway that accepts widely known payment methods including PayPal, credit card, debit card. Commenting on the partnership, Jaideep Singh, Founder Offbeet Media Group, said, “With the evolution of the content into Metaverse, NFTs, crypto, VR and many upcoming technologies, our association with EAST NFT is the first step of merging our 101India content into the evolving digital landscape. 101India’s new franchises under development would be present and will have extensions across all possible places where our audiences are right now or are making their transition to. EAST NFT's focus on the media, creative and entertainment world makes them a great partner for us to take 101India’s unique IPs in the new digital world to our audiences in India and across the world. This association also sets the stage for our soon to be announced US market entry plan with an eye on technology and sports.” “We bring unique, captivating content to the world of NFTs and relevance to the global audience. With 101India, we are confident that this will be a first of many great collaborations to come,” says Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, Chairman of EAST NFT. “Ultimately content is king and the adoption of NFTs in India has grown tremendously. With 101India’s world-renowned content and their strong fanbase, the NFT collections are sure to resonate with the global community,” added Sithi Srichawla, CEO, EAST NFT. About Offbeet Media Group Offbeet Media Group is a diversified content company that merges marketing, branding and communication approaches to tell powerful stories. We work with brands, OTT platforms, celebrities, influencers and the government sector to craft content about India for India and the world. From providing unique fiction and non-fiction slates to our content partners and unconventional campaign solutions to our brands and government clients, we do it all. 101India, our latest acquisition, is our gateway to tell unique stories of India to Indians and the world. About 101India 101India is a youth focused digital content brand serving entertaining videos to connect with the urban Indian audiences. Created by a team of youth television experts, film makers, writers, bloggers, animators, designers. 101India aims to give you a mix of humor, music, travel, people profiles, alternate sports and food. We believe in embracing our differences and celebrating them because this keeps us unique and diverse. Satire and humor are powerful tools for social change, and we use this in our content to create movements for change. We want to encourage a freer flow of information and dialogue and our human stories videos are based on culture, subculture and counterculture. For more information, log onto: www.101india.com. 101India Reel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zK4PvOdHuMA. About East NFT EAST NFT is an Asian NFT marketplace for the best curated content from Thailand, Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Australia and more. The platform provides seamless buying experience, content engagement, and great collections spanning art, music, sports, entertainment, collectibles, and memorabilia. Image: EAST NFT in collaboration with 101India PWR PWR

