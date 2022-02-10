Left Menu

UK stocks edge higher on AstraZeneca, mining boost

British insurer Beazley Plc climbed 1.3% to boost the mid-cap index after it resumed its dividend following an annual profit. Homebuilders gained 0.5% and were among top gainers after a survey showed house price growth in Britain hit a new six-month high in January.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:18 IST
UK stocks edge higher on AstraZeneca, mining boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip index inched higher on Thursday, after touching a fresh two-year high in the previous session, led by AstraZenca shares on strong sales forecast, though weakness in Unilever and analytics firm Relx capped gains. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1% at 7650.64, as of 0920 GMT, buoyed by industrial miners.

AstraZeneca jumped 3.4% to top the FTSE 100 index after the British drugmaker forecast higher 2022 sales following a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but flagged lower gross profit margins. Unilever fell 2.5% and was the top drag on the FTSE 100 after the consumer products maker forecast higher sales, but warned of inflation hitting profit margins.

Data analytics firm Relx fell to the bottom of the index, despite strong forecasts, higher dividends and announcing a share buyback. "The market may feel that the company (Relx) has simply matched but not beaten forecasts, but when you consider the increasing margin pressures being felt elsewhere, especially in non-digital businesses, Relx looks well set," said Steve Clayton, a fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown.

UK shares have consistently been outperforming their U.S. and European peers this year, buoyed by heavyweight banking stocks on higher interest rate regime, while strong oil prices boosted the commodity-heavy index. Global investors took a more cautious posture ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation report due later in the day that should offer new clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.1%, helped by travel and leisure stocks. British insurer Beazley Plc climbed 1.3% to boost the mid-cap index after it resumed its dividend following an annual profit.

Homebuilders gained 0.5% and were among top gainers after a survey showed house price growth in Britain hit a new six-month high in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022