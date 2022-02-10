Left Menu

Page Industries Q3 profit up 13.6% to Rs 174.6 cr, Revenue up 28.3%

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:33 IST
Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.58 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 174.57 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 153.70 crore during the October-December period a year ago, Page Industries Ltd (PIL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 28.34 per cent to Rs 1,189.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 927.06 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PIL's total expenses were at Rs 963.50 crore, up 33.09 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 723.94 crore in the corresponding period.

Commenting on the results, PIL Managing Director Sunder Genomal said, ''As we announce yet another best quarter with our highest-ever revenue and PAT, I am pleased to share that the sales momentum has picked up significantly across all our product categories backed by expansion in our portfolio and existing network.'' ''We are well poised on a growth trajectory and remain optimistic about delivering sustainable growth over the long term,'' he added.

Page Industries e-commerce continues to witness an increasing trend and investments in warehousing, technology and logistics support helped not only in strong execution but also in delivering profitable growth.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the Indian market.

Shares of Page Industries Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 41,241.15 on BSE, down 2.72 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

