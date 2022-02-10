Left Menu

ACC bags Kannur Limestone Block in Karnataka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:43 IST
ACC bags Kannur Limestone Block in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday said it has been declared as successful bidder for Kannur Limestone Block in Karnataka.

Through this mining block, the company has secured estimated limestone resources above 250 million tonnes, ACC said in a statement without disclosing its bid amount.

This limestone block is in close proximity to the company’s existing Wadi cement plant, it added.

ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), had participated in an e-auction of the block, located in Kalburgi district of Karnataka. ''Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Karnataka has declared ACC as the successful bidder for Kannur, Wadi Area, Limestone Block in the State of Karnataka,” ACC said.

On Wednesday, ACC had reported a 40.55 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 280.85 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, due to adverse input inflation.

Its revenue from operations in October-December 2021 was up 1.95 per cent at Rs 4,225.76 crore.

ACC operates 17 cement manufacturing sites and 80 concrete plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022