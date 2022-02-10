Left Menu

China outstanding total social financing up 10.5% at end-Jan

China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 320.05 trillion yuan ($50.34 trillion) at the end of January, up 10.5% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected January TSF of 5.46 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.3574 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:45 IST
China outstanding total social financing up 10.5% at end-Jan
  • Country:
  • China

China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 320.05 trillion yuan ($50.34 trillion) at the end of January, up 10.5% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday. TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In January, TSF rose to 6.17 trillion yuan from 2.37 trillion yuan in December. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected January TSF of 5.46 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.3574 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022