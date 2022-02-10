China outstanding total social financing up 10.5% at end-Jan

China's outstanding total social financing (TSF) was 320.05 trillion yuan ($50.34 trillion) at the end of January, up 10.5% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday. TSF includes off-balance-sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In January, TSF rose to 6.17 trillion yuan from 2.37 trillion yuan in December. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected January TSF of 5.46 trillion yuan. ($1 = 6.3574 Chinese yuan renminbi)

