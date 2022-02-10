Sterling edges up ahead of key U.S. inflation data

Left Menu

The pound edged up against the dollar on Thursday amid generally calm currency markets as investors await key data on U.S. inflation which will inform the Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans. It also edged up against the euro to 84.27 pence. (Reporting By Lawrence White Editing by Gareth Jones)

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound edged up against the dollar on Thursday amid generally calm currency markets as investors await key data on U.S. inflation which will inform the Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans. Expectations that the data will show inflation nearing 7% in January have heightened the perception that the Fed will hike rates.

The pound has traded skittishly in recent weeks amid a murkier outlook for the Bank of England's monetary policy, with its chief economist saying on Wednesday it is reasonable for central banks to withdraw detailed guidance amid economic uncertainty. Money markets are still pricing in a rate increase of 25 basis points (bps) in March and 125 bps by December 2022, but some analysts have cautioned against excessive expectations.

The Sterling rose 0.27% against the dollar to $1.3573. It also edged up against the euro to 84.27 pence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

