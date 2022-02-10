Bank loan fraud: ED arrests director of Hyderabad company

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the director of a Hyderabad-based company in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 370 crore, the agency said on Thursday.

Balvinder Singh, director of PCH Corporation Ltd and other PCH group companies, was arrested on February 8 and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The court remanded him to judicial custody till February 23, the ED said in a statement.

This money laundering case, related to the alleged bank fraud to the tune of Rs 370 crore, was filed by the ED after studying a CBI FIR and chargesheet filed against the accused.

''In the CBI chargesheet, it is alleged that PCH Agencies Pvt Ltd, PCH Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, Balvinder Singh and others caused wrongful loss to Punjab and Sind Bank, George Town branch, Chennai, by fraudulently availing credit facilities by submitting fabricated documents to show higher turnover and then diverting the loan funds,'' the ED said.

It added that later, two more FIRs were registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the PCH group companies.

PCH group companies availed loans from various public and private banks and ''failed'' to repay them, the ED said.

''The amounts received as loan were diverted through shell companies with the help of CAs (chartered accountants) and entry operators (hawala dealers) in Hyderabad and Mumbai and it was received back in the PCH group companies for the purpose of showing a false rosy picture about the financial health of PCH Group, for the purpose of availing more loans and also for the purpose of an intended IPO (initial public offering).

''Part of these diverted amounts was also received in the personal account of Balvinder Singh and his family members and relatives,'' the agency alleged in the statement.

Singh, it said, received amounts totalling to Rs 53.97 crore from various shell entities which had ''no genuine business activity'' but were used only for the purpose of rotation of the funds and these amounts were projected by him as ''unsecured'' loans.

''The source of these funds is nothing but the siphoned off loan and they were utilised to purchase properties in the names of Singh's companies as well as in personal names which were later mortgaged to the banks for availing more credit facilities. These unsecured loans have not been repaid till date,'' the ED said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)