Indian Staffing Federation, FutureSkills PRIME partner to bridge IT sector's skill-job gap

The Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the apex body representing the staffing or private employment services industry in India, on Thursday said it has signed a pact with FutureSkills Prime to address the Indian IT/ ITeS sector's demand for skilled professionals.

Under this partnership with FutureSkills Prime, a MeitY-NASSCOM digital skilling initiative, learners will find employment opportunities through the staffing industry represented by Indian Staffing Industry members, according to a statement.

''The signing of this MoU between ISF, which provides daily employment to over 1.15 million workforce (in both IT and non-IT segments), and FutureSkills Prime that focuses on reskilling/ upskilling in niche and emerging technologies, brings the best of available jobs and candidates on to one platform,'' Indian Staffing Federation President Lohit Bhatia said.

The Indian IT services sector, which has actively contributed to India's growth in the last three decades, and the ISF, which has strengthened the staffing industry through its compliant deployment in the past decade, will together take the Indian IT talent to newer organisations in the coming years, he stated.

NASSCOM or Sector Skills Council NASSCOM is the talent enabler for the placement of candidates for IT-ITeS job roles.

The partnership will also create enabling factors for staffing companies to have their employees (especially IT-ITES white collar) to get upskilled on new, emerging technologies and the related professional skills leveraging the FutureSkills Prime ecosystem, among others.

